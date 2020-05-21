East Moline teacher receives 2020 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching

A teacher at Glenview Middle School in East Moline received a special award today.

Margarita Mojica was presented with the prestigious Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. Mojica was one of just 10 Illinois teachers in grades fourth through eighth to be recognized for the award, which honors outstanding teachers for their roles in having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and building stronger communities.

Teachers, students and parents recognized Mojica in a drive-by parade in front of the middle school today — what Golden Apple says is the first time in the nonprofit’s history that awardees have been honored differently than in the “full-school environment.”

“Speechless. I’m feeling incredibly happy, very honored,” said Mojica, after learning she had won the award.

Mojica, who teaches English language learners in grades sixth through eighth, grew up as a child of immigrants whose first language was not English. Golden Apple says Mojica knows from personal experience how “overwhelming and alienating” it can be to learn in a classroom filled with students whose first language is English.

Members of the Golden Apple Award selection committee viewed video evidence of instruction and observed recipients’ teaching in-person in their classrooms during a comprehensive day. Interviews with recipients’ colleagues, school leaders, students, parents and community members prior to school building closures in Illinois were also conducted.

Through these observations and interviews, the nonprofit noticed Mojica “makes a point to celebrate her students’ cultures and the culture of others.”

Outside of teaching, Mojica is the CEO and Founder of One by One, a program designed to help people of color graduate from high school.

“I wanted to be able to help others, and I feel I have been able to so it makes me very happy to see the kids graduate high school and go on to college,” said Mojica.

“Exemplary teachers create an exemplary ripple effect that benefits students, transforms schools and strengthens communities,” said Golden Apple President Alan Mather. “We look forward to Margarita Mojica joining our mission to prepare the next generation of highly effective teachers for Illinois schools through our Scholars and Accelerators programs. Our award recipients play a major role in Golden Apple’s efforts to make a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage crisis across Illinois.”

More information about Golden Apple and the Golden Apple Award is available here.