Brianna Huber has two passions: quality water and opportunities for women.

The East Moline Water Department chemist is combining both as she prepares to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro starting Sept. 1.

Brianna is working to raise money for the Tanzanian Gender Networking Program to make clean water and sanitation more widely available in remote villages.

People can donate on Brianna’s page. She has a goal of raising $5,000.

