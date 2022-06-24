The Fourth of July theme for East Moline this year is “Freedom Rocks – Rockin’ the 4th of July in East Moline,” and the city is looking for parade entries that celebrate America through music — from jazz, Latin, big band, swing to country, pop, rock & roll to Broadway tunes, marching bands, “music inspired by our immigrants and anything else that makes us proud to be living in America,” a city release says.

Parade forms are available along with details of all the things happening in East Moline for the 4th of July holiday at https://www.eastmoline.com/4thofJuly. The deadline to register is June 28 – late entries accepted with permission. Call 309-752-1599 or email emsecretary@eastmoline.com with any questions.

This will be the 40th year for the East Moline Firecracker Run on Independence Day.

Everything is on in East Moline for the 2022 Independence Day Celebration —

The Fireworks will be held at River Bend Park on July 3rd with Past Curfew playing, children’s carnival, food and drink vendors, with fireworks at dusk.

July 4th – this year is the 40th Annual Firecracker Run, Learn more HERE.

East Moline Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast benefitting MDA, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the American Legion – 829 16th Avenue.