The Fourth of July theme for East Moline this year is “Freedom Rocks – Rockin’ the 4th of July in East Moline,” and the city is looking for parade entries that celebrate America through music — from jazz, Latin, big band, swing to country, pop, rock & roll to Broadway tunes, marching bands, “music inspired by our immigrants and anything else that makes us proud to be living in America,” a city release says.
Parade forms are available along with details of all the things happening in East Moline for the 4th of July holiday at https://www.eastmoline.com/4thofJuly. The deadline to register is June 28 – late entries accepted with permission. Call 309-752-1599 or email emsecretary@eastmoline.com with any questions.
Everything is on in East Moline for the 2022 Independence Day Celebration —
- The Fireworks will be held at River Bend Park on July 3rd with Past Curfew playing, children’s carnival, food and drink vendors, with fireworks at dusk.
- July 4th – this year is the 40th Annual Firecracker Run, Learn more HERE.
- East Moline Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast benefitting MDA, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the American Legion – 829 16th Avenue.
- The 64th-annual 4th of July parade will begin at 1 p.m. and the route along 15th Avenue will start at 3rd Street this year, ending at 13th Street.