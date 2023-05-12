A school bus driver accused of mistreating a non-verbal autistic student has resigned from her position, according to the East Moline School District. Superintendent Dr. Kristen Humphries said the Board of Education accepted the driver’s resignation in early May.

On March 21, school bus surveillance video showed the driver yelling and slapping the hands of eight-year-old Zamarie Jones, who has autism and is non-verbal, for stimming by stomping his feet, a behavior related to autism.

In late April, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the bus driver with two counts of aggravated assault due to her aggressive behavior toward the student. The driver will appear in Rock Island County court on May 22.

WHBF has reached out to the driver for comment, but we have not heard back.