An East Moline police officer was attacked and injured Monday night during an investigation.

This was around 6:30 p.m. on Morton Drive near 19th Street in East Moline.

Officials say Sergeant William Lind tried making contact with a Rock Island arson suspect.

According to police, Adrian Rogers attacked Lind before running away.

Other officers found Lind unconscious with head injuries. He was hospitalized and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Just before 11 p.m., Rogers was found in Colona and taken into custody.

In addition to the arson charges, Rogers is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery to a peace officer. He’s now in Henry County Jail on $1 million bond.