Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) students from United Township High School got the opportunity for hands-on learning with team members from Unity Point Trinity‘s job shadowing program. Meeting and working with team members from departments like labor and delivery, the operating room, the laboratory and radiology, hospital managers say programs like these help nursing students decide where they want to specialize. As Local 4’s Victoria Frazier reports, those CNA students will return in April to complete the second part of the shadowing program.

