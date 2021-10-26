East Moline’s Esther Joy King has raised $1M in 2022 run for Congress

Esther Joy King, a 40-year-old attorney in East Moline and member of the Army Reserve Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps, has already raised $1 million for her 2022 Congressional campaign.

Republican Congressional candidate Esther Joy King of East Moline announced Tuesday that she’s raised over $1 million for the 2022 election for her campaign, to win the open Illinois 17th District seat.

More than 63% of donations have come from within Illinois and King has over 2,000 individual donors this election cycle, a Tuesday release said.

With the endorsements of dozens of local political and community leaders and numerous high-profile conservative leaders from across the country, reaching this $1-million milestone indicates support and momentum is quickly coalescing behind her.

“The support our campaign has received humbles me,” King, a 40-year-old lawyer, said in the release. “I’m so grateful for all our friends and supporters have done so far. Raising over $1 million at this stage demonstrates our community in Central-Western-Northern Illinois is ready for a leader who will stand against Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden’s burdensome agenda.

“We were outspent 3-1 in our campaign in 2020—this time, the people of the Illinois 17th will NOT allow this race to be bought by political party leaders,” she said. “Our communities are energized to take this district back and send a Battle-ready leader to Congress to fight for our values.”

King lost to current U.S. Rep. Cheri-Bustos (D-Moline) in 2020 by a margin of 52-to-48 percent. King said in her release she is the top fundraising challenger in all of Illinois. She was recently named to Young Guns “On the Radar” status by the National Republican Congressional Committee which recognizes top-performing campaigns in America that have a chance to flip their Congressional seat.

