Easter Bunny Bash giving away holiday baskets to kids in need

Some local women are making sure kids have Easter goodies this weekend.

The 4th Easter Bunny Bash is giving children ages 3 to 12 holiday baskets tomorrow.

The event is designed for families that can’t provide Easter baskets for their children.

Also, the organizers sewed 700 masks to give out to the kids.

They are excited the holiday can be celebrated since last year’s Easter was during the heart of the pandemic.

“Now, because a lot of people have had the shots, the family can come over for Easter dinner,” said Easter Bunny Bash coordinator Holly Whitmire. “Last year, they couldn’t do it. Just like with Christmas, so this year, the family can get together. Have Easter dinner. Have the egg hunts at their house with the eggs.”

The Easter Bunny Bash starts 10 a.m. Saturday at Longview Park on 18th Street in Rock Island.