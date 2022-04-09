The Easter Bunny stayed busy on Saturday by hosting a variety of egg hunting events for kids across the Quad Cities.

There was a nice turnout for the egg hunt at Vander Veer Park, Davenport.

Plastic eggs filled up the grass as kids waited patiently to start searching for them.

Once the hunt started, chaos ensued as kids swooped in quickly to grab as many eggs as they could.

Parents like David Lacy, of Davenport, were happy to get their kids outside.

“Get the kids out today,” said Lacy. “They’ve been cooped up in the house all winter, so yeah … bring the kids out.”

Some of the eggs were filled with prizes while others contained candy.

