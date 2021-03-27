Easter Egg Scramble 5K Run/Walk set for April 3

The ninth annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K Run/Walk will be Saturday, April 3, in the Village of East Davenport.

A kids’ Bunny Hop will be held at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K following at 9 a.m. Children who are registered for the Bunny Hop can participate in an Easter Egg hunt after the 5K.

The 5K route, as well as the Bunny Hop, begins and ends on 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport. The Easter Egg Hunt will be in Lindsay Park.

The race this year will be untimed. Participants are encouraged to enjoy a more casual event in light of COVID-19 with the same post-race party.

“Everyone is anxious to get outside and do something in person. We are excited to provide that opportunity this year, keeping in mind everyone’s safety,” said race co-director Tim O’Neill.

A $35 registration includes t-shirt, bib, and post-race party with food, drinks, and beer. It’s $15 for the Bunny Hop, which includes a finisher medal, bib, post-race party with food and drink, and free admission to the egg hunt.

To register and for more information, visit www.scramble5k.com. The event benefits the Handicapped Development Center.