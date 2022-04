We’ve had light rain so far on Easter…but it could change to a wintry mix before it ends around midnight.

Any accumulation would be very light and confined to grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

Other parts of Iowa did have light accumulation today as it was colder West of the Quad Cities.

Last time it snowed on Easter Sunday? 2008 and it snowed an inch. But here’s the thing, that was an early Easter in mid-March!