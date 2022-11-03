The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently approved more than $4.7 million in federal and state grants to assist 44 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives during the 2023 calendar year.

“The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands of Iowans in their time of need,” Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said in a Thursday release. “Iowa’s homeless service professionals work tirelessly to help get Iowans back on their feet and into permanent housing and this funding will aid in those efforts.”

The funding is made available through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program and the State-funded Shelter Assistance Fund. Eastern Iowa agencies receiving funding are:

Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa: $112,286

Family Resources: $152,905

Humility Homes and Services: $195,514

Muscatine Center for Social Action: $130,726

Pathway Living Center, Clinton: $7,685

The Salvation Army, Scott County: $169,632

YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center: $131,537

Applications were scored in several categories, including project design, experience and capacity, community partnerships, performance, budget and grants management. The two funds are:

Emergency Solutions Grant Program

The primary purpose of the Federal Emergency Solutions Grant program is to help Iowans and their families quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness. Examples of eligible services include street outreach, shelter, homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing (rental assistance paired with case management and supportive services). The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and by the Iowa Finance Authority in Iowa. Twenty-seven agencies were awarded a total of more than $2.9 million in 2023 Emergency Solutions Grant Program funds.

Shelter Assistance Fund

The State-funded Shelter Assistance Fund program provides assistance to help with the costs of operations of homeless and domestic violence shelters, essential services for the homeless and evaluation and reporting services. Thirty-three agencies were awarded a total of nearly $1.8 million in 2023 Shelter Assistance Fund grants.

Individuals in need of homelessness assistance should contact the coordinated entry system, online HERE or by phone at 833-739-0065.