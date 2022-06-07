The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $787,620 grant to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) to procure equipment needed to support Welding and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) career technologies programs.

This grant will expand and enhance the programs offered at EICC’s Regional Career Academy campuses in Clinton and Maquoketa, Iowa to train students for in-demand jobs. The EDA investment will be matched with $196,905 in local funds.



“The Biden Administration is committed to creating new opportunities for workforce development across the country,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said in a Tuesday release. “This EDA investment will provide the equipment needed to expand training programs that regional high school students and current and potential members of the workforce need to compete for in-demand, skilled workforce positions.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA). EDA funds ECIA to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.