Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announces new board member

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) has announced the appointment of a new board member to its Board of Trustees.

Mike Gauss, president of Kent Nutrition Group in Muscatine, will complete the term vacated by Jim Hayes of Muscatine in Director District VIII, according to a news release.

“Gauss brings a wide range of skills and talents to the board,” said Robert Gallagher, EICC Board of Trustees president. “He understands the positive role EICC plays in the lives of local residents and we look forward to working with him as we advance the mission and vision of the college.”

Gauss joined the Kent team in 2005 as a division engineer with Grain Processing Corporation, where he held multiple operations and engineering roles before transitioning to Kent Nutrition Group in 2013.

Gauss was promoted to vice president of operations in 2015 and president in 2019. Under his leadership many plant improvements and innovations have been put into place to drive efficiencies as well as quality.

Gauss earned a bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University and an MBA from St. Ambrose University.

EICC’s Board of Trustees includes nine members, each elected by voters of the Director District in which he or she resides. Trustees are elected for four-year-terms or to complete the unexpired term of a regularly elected member. Gauss’ current term will expire in 2021.