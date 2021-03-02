Eastern Iowa Community Colleges could see $40 million bond benefit

A $40 million bond levy is being voted on Tuesday by people living in local Iowa counties. If passed, the money could benefit Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

One of the main goals of the bond is to provide more opportunities for students interested in trade jobs. That could be anything from becoming an engineer to a health care worker.

Brian Kelly, Clinton Community College president, said that rural areas like Clinton are underserved and need to be able to prepare students for jobs in this valuable field.

“Everyone deserves an equal opportunity and this really provides an increased opportunity for folks to become involved with the jobs of the future, the future jobs of this region and to meet the needs of employers,” Kelly said.

Students get hands on experience of building houses or learning how to weld. That experience can make a big difference when students are trying to get a job.

“All of my college credit classes will transfer so that I am already that much ahead,” said William Jess, Central DeWitt High School student. “I don’t have to pay from those classes. It’s paid for by me going here so it saves me a lot of money already. And it gives me the experience of having a college class without even going to college.”

If approved, offerings could be available as soon as the fall of 2022.

More information on the bond can be found here.