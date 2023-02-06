The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) are inviting students to visit its campuses on President’s Day, Monday, February 20.

One-on-one, in-person campus visits are available at all of the district’s main college campus locations for Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges, as well as the SCC Urban Campus and the Blong Technology Center. Time slots are available from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Students can register online at the EICC website HERE.

The Scott Community College Urban Campus in downtown Davenport.

The visits provide students the opportunity to learn everything they want and need to know about starting college, including programs of study, financial aid possibilities, admissions and more, according to a Monday EICC release. Students are encouraged to bring all of their questions with them.

More and more, students are making EICC their first choice when planning their future. The University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, St. Ambrose University, Western Illinois University and many other four-year colleges work with EICC to make sure students can easily transfer once they complete their degree here, the district release said.

EICC also offers more than 30 career education programs leading directly into the world of work. Many of these programs have been designated high-demand by the state of Iowa, which means students may even have the opportunity to get their tuition paid through Iowa’s Last Dollar Scholarship Program.

All of the classes are close to home and the college’s tuition is among the most competitive in the state of Iowa.

The event is open to everyone; current high school students and their parents, as well as individuals who have been out of school for a number of years and are considering starting college classes for the first time.

If the upcoming visit day does not work for you, you can request to schedule a different date within the campus visit form. To register, go to eicc.edu/visit.