Eastern Iowa Community Colleges giving relief to students during pandemic

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will be giving full-time students in the fall semester the choice between a free class and a free laptop. Meanwhile, part-time students can get 20% off their fall tuition.

“A lot of students or potential students are dealing with indecision right now, and not knowing what the future is going to hold,” said E.I.C.C. Vice Chancellor for Student Development Naomi Dewinter. “So we want to encourage them to continue to purse their academic dreams. ”

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will hold virtual classes this summer.

