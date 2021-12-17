Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offer first class free for spring term

The deadline to secure a free class for the Spring 2022 Term at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has been extended to Friday, Jan. 7.

This is a three-week extension of the original Dec. 17 registration deadline. New students who enroll in a degree program by January 7 will receive their first class tuition-free, a news release says. Students who were previously enrolled with the college but have spent some time away also are eligible.

The free class is worth up to three credit hours of tuition, and must be scheduled during the Spring 2022 Term. Classes begin Monday, Jan. 10.

For more information, visit here, call 1-888-336-3907, or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu