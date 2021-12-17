Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offer tuition-free first class

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announced the deadline to secure a free class for the spring 2022 term has been extended to Friday, January 7.

New students who enroll in a degree program by January 7 will receive their first class tuition-free. Students who were previously enrolled with the college, but have spent some time away, are also eligible. The free class is worth up to three-credit-hours of tuition and must be scheduled during the Spring 2022 Term. Classes begin Monday, January 10.

College transfer students are guaranteed their credits will transfer once they finish at EICC, thanks to formal agreements the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, St. Ambrose University, Western Illinois University and others who have signed with EICC.

For more information, click here or call toll-free (888) 336-3907.