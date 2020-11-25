Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offering virtual campus visits, discounts on spring tuition

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges are inviting those interested in furthering their educational careers to attend virtual tours of their campuses during the first week of December.

Beginning 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, prospective students can virtually explore the campuses of Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges, as well as the downtown Davenport Urban Campus and Blong Technology Center, via Zoom.

The event is open to everyone, including:

High school students (accompanied by a family member)

Individuals who have been out of school for a number of years and are considering starting college classes for the first time

Those looking to pursue career/technical training leading directly to high-demand jobs

Those looking to pursue an associate’s degree with seamless transfer to four-year colleges and universities

“The visits provide students the opportunity to learn everything they want and need to know about starting college, including programs of study, financial aid, admissions and more,” said Eastern Iowa Community Colleges spokesperson Johnna Kerres in a news release.

During the event, participants will also learn about spring incentives available at all colleges, such as the “Free Class/Laptop Computer” program that was offered at the beginning of the current semester.

“The college had such a great response to our ‘Free Class/Laptop Computer’ program in the fall, we’re extending the special offer to new students who register for spring classes,” said Kerres. “New full-time students who register by Dec. 23 will receive their choice of a laptop computer or free class. Part-time students enrolled in six to 11 credit hours will receive $200 off their spring tuition.”

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have also added reduced tuition incentives for current students who choose to continue studying on any of their college campuses.

“More and more, students are making EICC their first choice when planning for their future,” said Kerres. “The University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, St. Ambrose University, Western Illinois University and many other four-year colleges work with EICC to make sure students can easily transfer once they complete their degree here.”

Kerres adds that Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offer more than 30 career education programs “leading directly into the world of work” with instructors who have had “direct experience in the field” and “continue to keep close ties with area employers.”

The colleges boast their classes are “close to home” and that tuition is “among the most competitive in the state.”

“Plus, with our variety of class delivery formats, including online courses, earning your degree is more convenient than ever,” said Kerres. “Spring classes begin Jan. 19, so now is a great time to learn more about your hometown college!”

To attend the campus visits, go here just before 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, for the link to join in via Zoom.

Students can also join in on virtual visits, online “drop-in” hours or set up personal appointments with Admissions here or by contacting the colleges in person or by phone:

Clinton Community College

1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton

563-244-7000

Muscatine Community College

152 Colorado St., Muscatine

563-288-6000

Scott Community College

500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf

563-441-4000

SCC Urban Campus

101 W. 3rd St., Davenport

563-336-3300

Blong Technology Center

8500 Hillandale Road, Davenport

563-441-4360

Additional information is available through the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges administrative office by phone at 1-888-336-3907 or by email.