An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize.

“I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.”

Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home from Ames, he and his father stopped at Casey’s, 1800 S. B Ave. in Nevada.

They bought a few tickets to scratch together; Claussen scratched the even-numbered tickets and his father the odd-numbered ones. When he scratched the winning ticket, he had his father verify the win using the Iowa Lottery’s mobile app.

Claussen claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office, and he said he has a couple of ideas for the money.

“I’m in the process of buying a house, so this might go for a down payment,” he said. “My mom’s been wanting a new car that we’ve been looking at, so it might go to that, too.”

“Supreme” is a $10 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.15. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, click here.