Eating right matters just as much as hitting the gym, dietitian says

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — We are two days away from 2020 and many people’s New Year’s resolution will be to lose weight. Granted, going to the gym is important, but what you eat is just as if not even more so important.

On Monday, Local Four’s Josh Vinson, spoke with a dietitian about the importance of reading labels and what to look for. Also, she explained what constitutes as a healthy balanced diet.

Unity Point in Rock Island offers a class starting on Jan 7. that will teach you how to cook heart healthy foods that will help you stay in shape for the new year.