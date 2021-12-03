Economic Growth Corp. available to help people apply for Illinois rental payment assistance

Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. is assisting landlords and tenants in the region with rental payments.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is opening its newest rental assistance program, Illinois Rental Payment Program 2.0, on Monday, Dec. 6. The applications are for both housing providers/landlords and tenants, available through Jan. 9, 2022.

To apply for the rental payment program, housing providers/landlords and tenants can begin the application process at illinoishousinghelp.org. All applicants must have an active and accessible email account before applying. Housing providers/landlords and tenants can apply simultaneously.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) is serving as a Housing Stability Service Provider in partnership with IHDA to assist applicants. GROWTH is equipped with internet, laptops, and printer to make it easier for those in need to apply successfully.

GROWTH is serving the counties of: Rock Island, Mercer, Henry, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, and Sangamon, and will travel to communities within this service area based on need.

GROWTH is available by appointment for those in need of application assistance. Appointments can be made by calling 309-788-6311 or visit https://www.economicgrowthcorporation.com/illinois-rental-payment-program.html.

The program offers direct funding to support Illinois tenants unable to pay their rent due to a COVID-19-related loss of income. Approved applicants will receive one-time grants of up to $25,000 paid directly to their landlords on their behalf (payment is matched to tenant need, not fixed).

If the landlord chooses not to participate in the program, tenants may receive payments directly. In this application round, assistance will cover up to 18 months of emergency rental payments, including up to 15 months of missed payments and up to three months of future rent payments. Rent owed from June 2020 through April 2022 may be paid for with ILRPP funds.

Priority will be given to households earning less than 50% of area median income and to households with one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days. Tenant eligibility requirements:

▪ Household lives in Illinois and rents their home as their primary residence.

▪ Household must have experienced a financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the pandemic.

▪ Household income is below 80% of the area median income (AMI), adjusted for household size.

▪ Household must have an unpaid rent balance.

▪ Proof of citizenship is not required. Rental assistance is not a “public charge” benefit.

▪ Tenants residing in state or federally subsidized housing are eligible to apply.

More information including a “how to apply” video can be found at: https://www.economicgrowthcorporation.com/illinois-rental-payment-program.html and more information and updates will be at illinoishousinghelp.org.