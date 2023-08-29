YouTube star Ed Bassmaster is bringing his standup act to the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino for two shows on Saturday, December 16 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale here or at The Market at Rhythm City, 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. There will be a presale on Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 1 at 10 a.m.

Ed Bassmaster is the stage name of American YouTube star Edwin Rodriguez. His channel has over 2.6 million subscribers and features comedy videos where he pranks people as various characters or puts them into awkward situations. He was the star of the CMT reality-prank series, “The Ed Bassmaster Show.” In his videos, he is usually acting as one of his many characters: Chip Diamond, Always Teste, Skippy, Randy, Emillio, I-Work Guy, Girard Douche (a CIA agent), Swollen Man, Hacker, Tequila, Mumbles, Bluetooth Man, Ugly Face, Bushman or Zombie Face.

Bassmaster began posting videos in 2006 and gained wide attention in 2015 when he and fellow YouTuber Jesse Wellens created a fake surveillance video claiming to show the destruction of Canadian hitchhiking robot hitchBOT, whose real-life destruction was not filmed. Some news organizations were tricked by the video. During the YouTube Comedy Week live event in 2013, one of his characters, Skippy, went on stage unannounced and was kicked out. Bassmaster started a podcast on his YouTube channel on Halloween 2019.

For more information about Bassmaster’s show, click here. For more information about Rhythm City Casino Resort, click here.