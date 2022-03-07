The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced Monday it has acquired four dealerships and a parts center in Muscatine and DeWitt, Iowa. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealerships from Kreiger Motor Company.

These new dealerships will be:

Ed Morse Ford & Ed Morse Lincoln, formerly Kriegers Ford Lincoln, at 3205 North Highway 61, Muscatine.

Ed Morse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, formerly Kriegers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, at 3205 North Highway 61, Muscatine.

Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC, formerly Kriegers Chevrolet Buick GMC at 501 West Bypass 61, Muscatine.

Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC North, formerly Kriegers Chevrolet Buick GMC, at 2113 11th St., DeWitt.

NAPA Auto Parts, 203 Ford Ave., Muscatine.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned more than 75 years, a news release says. These acquisitions will add nearly 125 employees to its more than 1,600 employee base, growing locations to 31 dealerships, 63 franchises and 15 automotive brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. More than 75 years later, Ed’s grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse, continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. For more information, visit here.