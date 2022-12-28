Overview

The new and upcoming Whiteside County Conservation Education Center (WCCEC) is looking for a new logo that will better identify the organization. To engage our current members, and attract new members, WCCEC announces a competition to design a new logo. The new logo may be used on the WCCEC website, social media sites, business cards, letterhead, posters, souvenirs, and gifts, or anywhere else WCCEC chooses.

By entering, participants agree to be bound by these contest rules. Violating any rule or not following instructions may eliminate participants’ eligibility. WCCEC has the right to disqualify any entrant at any time at its sole discretion.

Eligibility