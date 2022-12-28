Overview
The new and upcoming Whiteside County Conservation Education Center (WCCEC) is looking for a new logo that will better identify the organization. To engage our current members, and attract new members, WCCEC announces a competition to design a new logo. The new logo may be used on the WCCEC website, social media sites, business cards, letterhead, posters, souvenirs, and gifts, or anywhere else WCCEC chooses.
By entering, participants agree to be bound by these contest rules. Violating any rule or not following instructions may eliminate participants’ eligibility. WCCEC has the right to disqualify any entrant at any time at its sole discretion.
Eligibility
- The contest is open to the public, at all age levels.
- The contest is not open to board members and employees of WCCEC or their immediate family members.
- Contestants are permitted to work in groups; however, only one (1) prize will be awarded regardless of group size.
Submission Guidelines and How to Enter
- The contest is open from 12:01 a.m. January 1, 2023, Central Standard Time (CST) and closes at 11:59 p.m. February 28, 2023. Late submissions will not be considered. The board of WCCEC will select the finalists by March 8, 2023. WCCEC board members will vote, and a winner will be selected and notified mid-March 2023.
- All entries must be submitted electronically to the WCCEC board at whitesidecountyswcd@hotmail.com. Submissions must include the full name(s) of the person(s) who designed the logo, email address, postal address, and telephone number.
- One submission per person must be sent in by email, with “Logo Contest” in the subject line.
- There is no fee to enter the contest.
Logo Design Guidelines and Parameters
The purpose of this contest is to design a logo to be used by the WCCEC. The logo’s design should reflect the values of the WCCEC. This includes providing a public facility welcoming individuals and groups to promote research, education, and inspiration regarding the importance of conservation and restoration of the environment.
The logo should incorporate the WCCEC name (abbreviated or spelled out) The logo must be appropriate for a professional business setting.
Entries must be submitted as JPEG files. For quality reproduction purposes, the winning entry must later be submitted in scalable vector graphic format (EPS). Submissions entered, can be produced in color or black and white. Contestants are advised to avoid gradients and half-tones. The logo must be easy to use, handle, resize, and manipulate for all reproduction purposes. It should be visually appealing on both small (as small as 2 cm x 2 cm) and large scales.
Intellectual Property
- Entrants affirm their submissions are their own original work, have not been copied from others or from previous designs, including their own, and do not violate the intellectual property rights of any other person or entity.
- Submissions become the sole property of WCCEC and may be used for any WCCEC purposes, including, but not limited to, display on websites, business cards, letterhead, posters, and other materials.
- WCCEC shall have the right to adapt, edit, modify, or otherwise use the winning submission in part or in its entirety in whatever manner it deems appropriate.
- WCCEC reserves the right not to use the winning entry as described in these contest guidelines.
- WCCEC reserves the right to use any other entry for promotional purposes in the future.
- If the winner is determined to have violated any rules, he/she will be required to forfeit or return the prize, even if the determination is made after the prize has been awarded.
Determination of Winner and Prize
- The winning entry will be selected by comprised board members of the Whiteside County Soil & Water Conservation District Ed Fund, Inc. Their decision will be final, and no further correspondence shall be entered into.
- Entries will be judged on their visual appeal, adherence to the concept prompting the contest, quality of design, and ease of reproduction for the purposes stated above.
- The prize for the winning entry is $350. This prize remains the same regardless of the size of the team submitting the winning entry.
- The winner will be notified via email and announced on the Whiteside County Soil & Water Conservation District’s website.
Disclaimer
- WCCEC is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, or otherwise unusable entries, including entries that are lost or unusable due to computer, internet, or electronic problems.
- WCCEC reserves the right to cancel or modify the contest and award the prize by alternate means if fraud or technical failure is determined at any time by WCCEC, including after the submission window has closed.
- WCCEC is not liable, for the purpose of winner and prize notification and delivery, in the event the contest winner has provided incorrect, outdated, or otherwise invalid contact information