Education foundation awards mini-grants

The United Education Foundation (UEF) Board of Directors has announced the 2020 recipients of the Foundation’s annual Mini-Grant Awards. The mini-grant program gives teachers supplemental funding for specific classroom projects that enrich their students’ classroom experiences.

The board has awarded 26 mini-grants totaling $6,294 to teachers from Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Colona, East Moline, Silvis, and United Township High School districts. Mini-grants will provide for hands-on materials for emergent math and reading skill development, creative writing, special education. life science, resource libraries, individual music instruments, language arts, social studies, art education materials, classroom books for self-selected reading in ELL classes, employment portfolios, providing students with their own published work, document cameras, and vlogging kits.

Awardees are Patti Anders, Lindsay Guinand, Tina Joos, Jane Kettering, Holly Landry, Cassandra Smith, and Cassi VanHoutte at Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District; Nancy Benson-Peterson, Susie Bizarri, and Tiffany Dolk at Colona School District; Carol Chandler, Michael Chandler, Sarah Link, and Cami Tapscott at East Moline School District; Alice Drummond, Rebecca Holland, Kelly Polukonda, Dionne Sibley, Karri Stanley, Rachel Taylor, Mari Thomson, and Sarena Yeager at Silvis School District; and Kelsey Erickson, Paul Holland, Anthony Ragona, and Emilie Rio-Wawrzynski at United Township High School District.

The foundation was established in 1992 and serves the school communities of Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Colona, East Moline, Hampton, Silvis, and United Township High School. It has provided nearly $189,000 in scholarships, teacher mini-grants, and student recognition awards since 2010.

The UEF is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and an endowment partner with the Quad Cities Community Foundation. For more information, contact foundation Treasurer Dr. Jay Morrow at 309-752-1611 or at jmorrow@uths.net.



