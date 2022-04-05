This year’s Rock Island Spring Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 9 at Lincoln Park. While it is free, children ages 3-10 will need to be pre-registered to attend.

Thousands of colorful eggs will fill Lincoln Park, at 11th Avenue and 38th Street, on Saturday for the annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Spring Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. The hunt areas will be for pre-registered children from the same family to hunt for eggs together.

Each area will be limited to 100 participants so make sure to register early as spaces will fill up. Bring your bags and baskets to gather eggs scattered throughout your hunt area. Dance to some silly songs while you wait and keep your eye out for a special bunny visitor to wave to! The egg hunt will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Do not be late, as eggs are only available for a short time!

If weather is questionable, call the rain line that morning at (309) 732-RAIN. Rain date will be April 10th. This event is co-sponsored by Rock Island Township, South Rock Island Township, and Metronet. Register for free online at www.rigov.org/ePark or call (309) 732-PARK.

Get an Egg-cellent Home Delivery!

The week of April 11, the city will be delivering candy/toy stuffed eggs to homes. For $15, they will deliver 20 eggs and place them around your front yard. Sign up for a specific date and either the morning (delivered before noon) or afternoon (delivered before 4 p.m.) delivery.

They will come to your location and hide the eggs for you and your family to search for! Want more than 20 eggs? Sign up twice for the same time slot and get more eggs delivered. Open to immediate Quad City addresses. Delivery will happen rain or shine. Register online at www.rigov.org/ePark, or call RIFAC at (309) 732-7275.

Want to have a Home Bunny Visit?

On April 9, 10, or 16, the Easter bunny will scatter 20 eggs in your yard and stick around for a quick photo with you. Fee is $30. Register online at www.rigov.org/ePark, or call RIFAC at (309) 732-7275.