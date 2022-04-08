With Easter around the corner, Easter egg hunts for families and children begin to take place across the Quad Cities on Saturday.

Moline Township will have its very first Easter egg hunt starting noon at Stephens Square Park, 18th Street and 6th Avenue.

Children under the age of 8 are welcome to attend.

The Easter egg hunt will begin with the youngest age group and end with the 7-to 8-year-olds.

There will be an Easter Bunny and chances for kids to win lots of prizes.

“We are going to have a raffle table. We’re gonna sell 10 tickets for $5, and you can win some raffle prizes,” said Moline Township Supervisor Bonnie Johnson. “We have kites … we have helmets … various kids’ toys … a volleyball net ,,, so we have lots of kids’ prizes.”

There will also be over 800 eggs filled with treats and cash.

Moline Township’s Easter egg hunt won’t be the only one this weekend:

