EICC and WGU announce partnership, looking to ease transfer of credits

Officials from Eastern Illinois Community College and Western Governor University came together Thursday morning to announce a joint partnership.

“We are proud to partner with Western Governors University, whom we know as a high quality non-profit provider of postsecondary education,” said EICC Chancellor Don Doucette. “WGU has long been an innovator in providing working adults with flexible online education to help them complete bachelor’s and graduate degrees and advance in their careers. We believe our partnership with WGU will provide EICC students great opportunities to further their educational aspirations after graduating from our colleges.”

Students who get an Associate’s Degree at EICC and want to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business, IT, K-12 teacher education or health professions at WGU will have all their credits transfer over. Additionally, they’ll be eligible for WGU’s Community College Partnership Scholarships, valued at up to $2,500.

“WGU’s innovative academic model will make obtaining a bachelor’s degree easy and affordable for EICC graduates and will equip students and staff with the skills they need to succeed in the evolving workplace,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University.

For more information you can go to www.wgu.edu/iacc or join one of the webinars on July 20th at either noon or 5:30 p.m.