Eastern Iowa Community Colleges on Tuesday announced a change in leadership. Its Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Naomi DeWinter, Muscatine Community College president and vice chancellor for student development, as temporary acting chancellor effective immediately, a news release says.

Naomi DeWinter (Muscatine Community College)

The decision followed a special board meeting held Tuesday when the board accepted the resignation of Chancellor Sonya J. Williams, “who has the made the decision to leave her position for personal reasons,” the release says.

Sonya J. Williams, Ph.D., was the eighth chancellor of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, overseeing colleges in Davenport, Clinton and Muscatine.

“We acknowledge the contributions she has made during her short tenure,” said Board President Bob Gallagher. “We thank Dr. Williams for her service and wish her the best on her future endeavors.”

The release says DeWinter is an accomplished leader who has served the college since 2015. During her tenure, she has been a driving force in enhancing student support services across the district, and a strong advocate for increasing access to under-served populations and closing equity gaps. Before joining EICC, DeWinter worked as the vice president of student affairs at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey, Michigan, where she oversaw various student support services. Prior to that, she served as the director of enrollment management at the same institution, playing a crucial role in managing student enrollment and outreach initiatives.

“Dr. DeWinter has the right mix of skills and experience to lead the organization forward. We look forward to a seamless transition of leadership,” Gallagher said.

In the coming month, the board will actively participate in the process of selecting and appointing an interim chancellor. They will carefully evaluate and assess potential candidates before finalizing the appointment. Following the appointment of an interim, the Board will be reviewing processes, gathering stakeholder input, and seeking best practices for a comprehensive search for the next permanent chancellor. As details of the chancellor search are finalized, the college will share additional information on the process and timing of that important effort, the release says.

“Changing lives and building communities is the heart of our mission, and our commitment to students remains steadfast,” said DeWinter. “I look forward to continue to work with our dedicated faculty and staff to deliver high-quality education and training that prepares a skilled workforce and provides equitable access to higher education.”

EICC’s mission is to support students as they use their education to pursue their professional dreams and passions. “The college is looking forward to welcoming students back to campus for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 21,” the release says.

For more information on the leadership change and chancellor search, visit here.