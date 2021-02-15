EICC awarded $1 million career academy grant for new regional center in DeWitt

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Indian Hills Community College and Waterloo Community Schools each won a $1 million grant to increase access to career academy programs in high-demand fields through new and expanded regional centers, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced Monday.

EICC’s grant will be used to create a new regional center in DeWitt to serve students from eight rural districts in eastern Iowa.

Students will have access to career and technical education programs in high-demand fields, including health care, advanced manufacturing, welding, engineering technology and agricultural sciences.

The $3 million in grants are through the new Career Academy Incentive Fund intended “to prepare more high school students for success in college, postsecondary training and the workforce.”

“Expanding career academies develops our workforce talent pipeline and prepares high school students for high-skill, in-demand careers right here in Iowa. It’s about our students being able to find something they’re passionate about while also earning valuable industry experience and college credit,” said Reynolds. “I commend EICC, Indian Hills and Waterloo for their leadership in growing career academies to meet the needs of students, families, schools and employers in their local communities.”