It’s going to be a busy week for the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ (EICC) Board of Trustees.

The Board will meet three times within a week, according to a news release:

Monday, September 18, an executive session at 4 p.m. on Zoom only

Monday, September 18, a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at SCC Belmont Campus, 500 Belmont Road in Riverdale

Tuesday, September 19, an executive session at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom only

Click here for the Zoom option. Click here for the agendas for the meeting.

No formal action on appointing an Interim Chancellor appointment will be taken at the special Board meetings or the regular Board meeting on Monday. The release says the Board is committed to conducting a thorough selection process to fill the Interim Chancellor position and will provide updates when available.

Email Erin Snyder at esnyder@eicc.edu or Johnna Kerres at jkerres@eicc.edu with questions about the meetings.