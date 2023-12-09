Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is one of only three higher education institutions in the state to be recognized as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD,) according to a news release.

The designation, awarded by the National Security Agency’s (NSA) National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity program, signifies that EICC’s Cybersecurity, Associate in Applied Science (AAS) Degree met all criteria established by the NSA, FBI, CISA, and its other federal partners. The NSA grants designations to institutions offering cybersecurity programs that are committed to producing mature cybersecurity professionals who will reduce vulnerabilities in the national infrastructure.

The CAE-CD designation is valid through 2028.

“Earning the CAE-CD designation indicates the maturity of our Cybersecurity program. We’ve been building and strengthening the program since 2015,” said Roberta Osmers, EICC IT program coordinator and instructor.

EICC’s Cybersecurity AAS can be completed fully online in as little as two years and equips students with the skills to immediately enter the workforce. The curriculum is intentionally mapped to certifications, including CompTIA and Cisco, and EICC provides students with tools for success, including practice exams and a testing center, the release says.

“We’re very excited about the additional resources this brings to the program, including new tools, training, and curriculum for instructors, as well as CAE-only career fairs, conferences, scholarships, and internship opportunities for students,” Osmers said.

Students in EICC cybersecurity programs also build on their online education through many additional resources and opportunities. The EICC Cyber Center was designed to meet regional demand for high-quality cybersecurity education and training; students are active in the National Cybersecurity Student Association; compete in National Cyber League events; and participate in regional conferences including CornCon Cybersecurity and Women in IT.

EICC serves more than 12,000 students each year, making it the sixth largest college in Iowa. The district spans five counties and holds 17 facilities, including three main campuses. The college also offers certificate, diploma and degree programs in networking, programming, augmented and virtual reality, data analytics, and web development.

About the NCAE-C Program

The NCAE-C program is managed by the National Security Agency, and housed within NSA’s schoolhouse, The National Cryptologic University. The National Cryptologic University designs, develops and delivers curriculum in cryptology, cybersecurity, language and leadership to members of the intelligence community.