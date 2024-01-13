Join the naturalists and staff at Nahant Marsh Education Center for some hands-on learning this spring when Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offer a series of continuing education classes that will allow participants to connect with nature in new ways.

Nahant Marsh preserve and education center is at 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport.

Backyard Bird Workshop

Join a Nahant naturalist and learn how to attract backyard birds and identify common species by sight and sound. During this interactive workshop, you’ll build a hanging bird feeder perfect for birds of all types. All tools and supplies provided. Jan. 18, 10-11:30 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Cost: $39. Register here.

Composting at Home

Food scraps take up a lot of space in landfills. Reduce your impact by turning food waste into compost using red wiggler worms. Make an indoor compost bin to take home, learn how to maintain it, and ways to use the compost in houseplants and gardens. All supplies provided. Feb. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Cost: $39. Register here.

Grapevine Wreaths

Make a natural wreath that will last all year. Meet at Nahant Marsh to harvest wild grapevines then learn the techniques and tips for design using natural and faux materials. Spring floral accents and tools will be provided. Dress for the weather as a part of the class will take place outside. March 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Cost: $39. Register here.

Birding Excursion

Join Nahant Marsh naturalist Jimmy Wiebler on a guided bird tour at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City. Birders and nature enthusiasts of all skill levels are welcome. Loaner binoculars will be available. Specific meeting location details to be announced following registration. April 25, 10-11:30 a.m. Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City. Cost: $22. Register here.

Safety and Woods Worker (SAWW) Training Level I & II

Learn to use a chainsaw in a safe and efficient manner, whether you are a professional or recreational user. On the first day, Nathan Stanford, a SAWW Certified Trainer, will provide an overview on OSHA regulations and requirements and teach you about body mechanics, personal protective equipment, necessary tools, saws, tree felling, and limbing, bucking, and topping. The next day, start your Level II training. Learn about maintenance, hands-on filing, limbing techniques, precision felling assessment, and precision at the stump, including notching, hinge, species differences, and terrain. Complete both training sessions and receive a certificate. All supplies and lunch provided each day. March 20-21, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Cost: $320. Register here.

For more information, call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu