After an extensive national search, the Eastern Iowa Community College District (EICCD) Board of Trustees is pleased to announce four finalists for the position of District Chancellor. A search committee comprising college faculty, staff and students, as well as the general public, began interviewing semifinalists in May, recommending finalists to the board.

The Chancellor Search was extended in April after three of the four finalists withdrew to accept other positions. The extension opened up opportunities for additional highly qualified candidates to apply for the position, resulting in an outstanding group of candidates.

The finalists include: Ellen Bluth, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Workforce and Economic Development, EICCD, Davenport, IA; Thomas McDonnell, Ed.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs at Metropolitan Community College, Omaha, NE; Kimberly Paddock-O’Reilly, D.H.Ed., previously served as Provost at Logan University, Chesterfield, MO, current Co-Owner and Coach of KLP Coaching in St. Charles, MO; Sonya Williams, Ph.D., Vice President of Education and Chief Academic Officer at College of Lake County, Grayslake, IL.

Current EICCD Chancellor Dr. Don Doucette announced last October that he will retire in June. Doucette has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011.

The four finalists will be invited to participate in public forums the week of June 6 throughout the district, which includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges. They also will be interviewed by the EICCD Board of Trustees, who will make the final selection. The appointment is expected to be announced in late June.

Open Forum Schedule

Ellen Bluth, Ph.D.

Monday, June 6, 2022

Link to join virtually: https://zoom.us/j/95227973851

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Survey Feedback Link (for all forums for Dr. Bluth):

Survey Feedback Link (for all forums for Dr. Bluth): https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/chancellor-finalist-forum-bluth

Kimberly Paddock-O’Reilly, D.H.Ed.

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Link to join virtually: https://zoom.us/j/95670082880

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Survey Feedback Link (for all forums for Dr. Paddock-O’Reilly): https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/chancellor-finalist-forum-paddock-oreilly

Sonya Williams, Ph.D.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Link to join virtually: https://zoom.us/j/95179091816

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Survey Feedback Link (for all forums for Dr. Williams): https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/chancellor-finalist-forum-williams

Thomas McDonnell, Ed.D.

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Link to join virtually: https://zoom.us/j/95418834348

Friday, June 10, 2022

Survey Feedback Link (for all forums for Dr. McDonnell) https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/chancellor-finalist-forum-mcdonnell

If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to reach out to the college’s ACCT Search Consultant: Daniel LaVista, Ph.D., ACCT Search Consultant, dan_vista@yahoo.com, (804) 426-5444 (mobile.)

Additional information regarding the finalists:

Ellen Bluth, Ph.D., is Vice Chancellor for Workforce and Economic Development at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) in Davenport, IA. She previously served as Executive Director of Resource Development and Innovation at EICC. Dr. Bluth earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education Administration from The University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA; a Master of Business Administration from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA; and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Iowa State University in Ames, IA.

Thomas McDonnell, Ed.D., is Vice President for Academic Affairs at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, NE. He previously served as Dean of Humanities and Visual Arts at MCC. Dr. McDonnell earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership from Northcentral University in San Diego, CA; a Master of Arts in Speech Communication from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL; and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Iowa State University in Ames, IA.

Kimberly Paddock-O’Reilly, D.H.Ed.,is Co-Owner and Coach of KLP Coaching in St. Charles, MO. She previously served as Provost at Logan University in Chesterfield, MO. Dr. Paddock-O’Reilly earned a Doctor of Health Education from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences in Kirksville, MO; a Master of Social Work from Indiana University in Indianapolis, IN; a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL; and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Purdue University in Indianapolis, IN.

Sonya Williams, Ph.D., is Vice President of Education and Chief Academic Officer at College of Lake County in Grayslake, IL. She previously served as Dean of the Arts and Sciences Division at Joliet Junior College in Joliet, IL. Dr. Williams earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Anatomical Sciences and Cell Biology/Neurosciences from the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center in Oklahoma City, OK; and a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK.

For more information visit eicc.edu/chancellor