Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will offer an eight-week Fundamentals of Welding certificate at the John T. Blong Technology Center in Davenport, , with classes scheduled from May 30 to July 21, according to a news release.

The program provides students with a foundation of skills to enter the welding field or continue their education at EICC. The certificate is a stack-able credential that enables students to advance to an Advanced Welding certificate, Welder diploma, or a Technical Studies Associate in Applied Science degree.

“Students will gain practical, hands-on experience and a comprehensive understanding of welding fundamentals, welding discontinuities, and workplace safety,” said EICC Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machining Instructor Michael Clark.

The certificate consists of three online and three in-person courses. In-person courses will be held in the mornings, and students will have open lab time in the afternoons. Courses include:



MFG-106: Workplace Safety – Online

WEL-361: Virtual Reality (VR) Welding – In-person

WEL-362: Welding Fundamentals – Online

WEL-363: Welding Discontinuities – Online

WEL-364: Gas Metal Arc Welding – In-person

WEL-365: Flux Core Arc Welding & Metal Cutting – In-person



“There is a high demand for skilled welders in eastern Iowa and this program is a great opportunity for individuals to gain the necessary skills and enter the workforce quickly,” said EICC Welding Instructor Megan Edens.

Iowa residents can also take advantage of Iowa’s Last Dollar Scholarship, which covers the cost of tuition for more than 30 career programs, including welding. It’s simple—students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the state will cover their remaining balance. Even if a student receives no federal or state aid, the scholarship will pay their entire tuition.

For more information and to register, visit here.



