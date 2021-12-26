EICC offers free diversity, equity, inclusion training

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will offer free diversity, equity and inclusion training workshops to help community members, local businesses and organizations create an inclusive workplace culture and build the successful teams they need to thrive.

The workshops will be offered online from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 18 and 25, a news release says. Participants can register for just one or all workshops.

According to a study by McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, organizations with a more diverse workforce perform better financially, the release says. Creating an environment that embraces a wide range of characteristics, where employees feel included, and are given the same treatment and opportunities for advancement, leads to increased job satisfaction—among a multitude of other benefits.

Nationally recognized presenter Yves Salomon-Fernández, Ph.D., will help define what diversity means and provide valuable insight into how to create a more equitable and inclusive environment within an organization.

For more information about the training, visit here. Or call 1-888-336-3907 or 563-441-4100.

January 11—Diversity: Let’s Get the Conversation Started!

In this first session, we will define diversity and put the cards on the table. Why is it uncomfortable to talk about diversity? We will talk about the risks, discomforts, perils and courage associated with engaging in this topic in open public spaces and in our homes. We will also explore the rich mosaic of cultures, identities, histories, struggles and accomplishments that make us American. The United States is a world superpower, an innovation engine and leads the world across many industries. Our diversity is our strength!

January 18—The Pandemic and the Headlines: Shocks and Responses

The pandemic has affected our country unequally. Some lost their jobs, their ability to provide for themselves and loved ones, or their businesses. Others lacked adequate healthcare and child care to get back on their feet. In the midst of the suffering, we also experienced significant racial unrest. This session will provide some tools for facilitating conversations at the dinner table, in the board room, on the shop floor and in Zoom meetings.

January 25—The Business Case for a More Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Work Environment

We are working through a tight labor market and “the great resignation” while also undergoing significant demographic changes. The data shows us that businesses with a more diverse board and executive team are more profitable. The data also shows that a higher sense of belonging correlates with higher employee retention. Our customer and client bases, domestic and international, are more diverse, younger, and socially conscious. This session will focus on the business case for creating a workplace where all feel welcome.

About the presenter

Salomon-Fernández is a nationally recognized, entrepreneurial, future-focused thought leader and former community college president, who led institutions in suburban and rural settings in Massachusetts and New Jersey. Internationally, she has served with the United Nations in Mexico and as a consultant for the Bermuda Ministry of Education. In March 2018, Diverse Issues in Higher Education named her one of the Top 25 Women in Higher Education.

She has served as a reviewer for the National Science Foundation and Johns Hopkins University Press. A corporator for Greenfield Cooperative Bank, Dr. Salomon-Fernández is also a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s Community Development Council. She serves as a board member for Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mass Humanities, both located in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Dr. Salomon-Fernández received her undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts Boston and holds a certificate from the University of Oxford. Her Master’s degree is from the London School of Economics and her doctoral degree from Boston College. In addition to Haitian Creole, Dr. Salomon-Fernández is fluent in French and Spanish.