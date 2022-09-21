Think you and your dog would make a good therapy team? A free class from Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Office of Continuing Education will help you find out for sure.

“Therapy Dog Orientation” will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf. This 90-minute class provides all the information dog owners need to know to get their dogs certified to do therapy work in hospitals, schools, libraries and nursing homes. The class introduce attendees to organizations that certify therapy dogs and general training guidelines. Learn how therapy dogs, service dogs and emotional support dogs differ. Organizations that certify therapy dogs will be introduced and there will be a discussion on general training guidelines. Participants should leave their dogs at home but bring a notebook for taking notes.

Click here to register for this free class. Call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu for more information.