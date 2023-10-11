Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will celebrate the grand opening of three major construction projects that will expand career and technical education in Bettendorf, DeWitt, and Muscatine, a news release says.

The new buildings and programs mean more high school students and adults can access the high-quality, hands-on education and training to land great jobs in nursing, automotive technology, CNC machining, HVAC, information technology, and more, the release says.

The public is welcome to join college and community leaders at each grand opening:

Scott Health Sciences Center – Thursday, Oct. 12

Event 4-6 p.m., remarks at 4:30 p.m., 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf. Highlights: See new innovative labs, technology, and classrooms for nursing, dental, surgical tech, medical assisting, and CNA students.

Muscatine Career Advancement Center – Tuesday, Oct. 17

Event 4-6 p.m., remarks at 4:30 p.m., 152 Colorado St., Muscatine. Highlights: Built with dedicated space for programs in automotive technology, HVAC, criminal justice, as well as nursing and allied health professions.

DeWitt Career Advancement Center – Thursday, Oct. 19

Event 4-7 p.m., remarks at 4:30 p.m., 817 E. Industrial St., DeWitt. Highlights: One wing is dedicated to educating future CNC machinists, construction workers, farmers, and Ag experts. Healthcare and business programs are also housed here.

Those who attend can hear remarks from EICC leaders and community partners, tour the facilities, meet instructors and staff, and enjoy light refreshments.

The history

Recognizing that the future of Eastern Iowa relies on a skilled workforce, in March 2021, more than 70% of voters within the college district supported a $40 million bond referendum to expand EICC’s reach and impact. In addition to the new facilities in Bettendorf, DeWitt, and Muscatine, in 2022 EICC opened the Clinton Career Advancement Center.

Residents and community members who attend the Scott Health Sciences Center grand opening can also tour the new student entrance, commons, and services area. EICC constructed that project independently from the bond and opened it this fall. Learn more here.