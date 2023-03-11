Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will bring back its annual Women in IT Conference on Friday, March 24, with a line-up of speakers and presentations. Hosted by the EICC’s Information Technology department, the day-long event is open to local women working in the IT field, current students, and/or considering a technology-related career, a news release says.

“There are many women working in the profession, but those numbers are not nearly what they could be,” said EICC IT Instructor Roberta Osmers. “These are great jobs that women are especially well-suited for. This conference is one way we are attempting to draw more attention to the profession and the role women can play in it.”

Participants can expect to learn about cyber security, project management, new innovations in technology, career search and interview skills, and more, through breakout sessions and presentations. The conference will be held at the Scott Community College Urban Campus in downtown Davenport, 101 W. 3rd St.

This year’s keynote speaker is Founder and CEO of Veterans Tech Support Abigail Johnson. She will present “Veterans Tech Support: Technology Training for our Nation’s Heroes” and share her story—how a 14-year-old high school student was able to land the 2021-2022 Pilot Pen ‘Science FriXion’ STEM Grant and establish a successful non-profit organization.

A sampling of other sessions includes “Technology Hiring and Compensation Trends,” “Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: Convergence of Requirements,” and “Nursing Informatics: Combining Science and Tech.”

The cost to attend is $25, which includes lunch. WIT Conference scholarships are available as well as discounted rates for current students. For more information, email Tyné Rieck, EICC Certified Program Planner, at tlrieck@eicc.edu. Visit here to register.

EICC’s Information Technology programs include computer networking and programming, cybersecurity, virtual and augmented reality, and web development. The programs are available at all EICC locations, as well as through the college’s high school Career Academies. More information is available here.