EICC starting new program aimed at adults

Eastern Iowa Community College is starting a new program to help adults continue their education.

Dr. Scott Schneider, dean of adult and online education, joined Local 4 News at 4 to talk about it.

EICC is hosting an information session on November 20 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The session may be attended in person or online.

It will be held at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus, 101 West 3rd Street in Davenport and will be simultaneously streamed online.

The link for the streaming session is available on the college’s website at eicc.edu/workingadults.

Questions may also be asked by calling 1-888-336-3097.