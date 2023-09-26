The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) District Board of Trustees will have a special meeting on Thursday, September 28th at 5 p.m. at the SCC Urban Campus (downtown Davenport) in room 116/117.

The board expects to appoint an interim chancellor during the meeting.

On Aug. 1, 2023, the board announced it appointed Dr. Naomi DeWinter, Muscatine Community College president and vice chancellor for student development, as temporary acting chancellor effective immediately.

That followed the resignation of the previous Chancellor, Sonya J. Williams, “who has the made the decision to leave her position for personal reasons,” according to EICC (which operates Scott, Muscatine and Clinton community colleges).

Following this Thursday’s appointment of an interim head, the board will be reviewing processes, gathering stakeholder input, and seeking best practices for a comprehensive search for the next permanent chancellor. As details of the chancellor search are finalized, the college will share additional information on the process and timing of that important effort.

Williams was formerly Vice President of Education and Chief Academic Officer at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., and became the eighth EICC chancellor on Aug. 8, 2022.

A Zoom option for the Sept. 28 board meeting is available at www.eicc.edu/boardzoom. You will find the agenda posted HERE.