Eight men charged in federal court for drug-trafficking

Eight Burlington men have been charged in federal court for their roles in a multi-year joint federal and state investigation of a large drug-trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington.

One defendant previously was arrested and federally charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Four other defendants were arrested Tuesday. They will make their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Wednesday., according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.

All eight defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce; Burlington Police Department; Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office; Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Drug Enforcement Administration; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

The Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit; Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lee County Narcotics Task Force; Muscatine County Tactical Team; Muscatine County Narcotics Task Force; Washington County Tactical Team; Iowa State Patrol Tactical Teams; West Burlington Police Department; and the Johnson County Municipal Drug Task Force also assisted in the investigation, the release says.

“This long-term joint investigation shows our continued resolve to stand with and support the hard work of our state and local partners and hold accountable those that seek to obtain and distribute a highly addictive and lethal drug, methamphetamine, into the Southeast Iowa community,” stated Acting U. S. Attorney Richard Westphal.

“I want to thank all of the participating agencies for their hard work and dedication that has resulted in the service and execution of the multitude of search and arrest warrants, which will significantly impact the crime within the City of Burlington and Southeast Iowa,” stated Marc Denney, chief of Burlington Police.

“The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have worked together with all the law-enforcement professionals involved in this investigation, and to get these dangerous narcotic distributors out of our

communities,” stated Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening.

Those arrested include Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr.; Rudolph Sinclair Allen; Brian Keith Davis, Jr.; Gregory Jermain Johnson; and Marcus Allen Johnson. The identities of those not yet arrested remain sealed. They all face mandatory minimum sentences of at least 10 years of imprisonment and a maximum term of life

imprisonment.

A federal district judge will determine the sentences after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal court system.

The investigation culminated in the execution of federal search warrants at the following locations on Tuesday. Law enforcement officers seized four guns, more than $13,000 cash, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia at these locations.

• 400 block of Franklin Street, Burlington

• 100 block of South Marshall Street, Burlington

• 1300 block of Jefferson Street, Burlington

• 1500 block of Ashmun Street, Burlington

• 1300 block of Washington Street, Burlington

• 1400 block of Hillary Avenue, Burlington

• 1200 block of Aetna Street, Burlington.