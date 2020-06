Iowa passed 660 COVID-19 deaths and 24,100 positive cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest stats provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Local 4 News is checking the coronavirus.iowa.gov website at 10:45 a.m. daily.

In addition to the 661 deaths (eight more than a day ago) and 24,168 cases (+122), a total of 230,265 Iowans have been tested (+2,852) and 14,829 have recovered (+368).