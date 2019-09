Hampton is dealing with yet another water main break — the eighth in six days.

The latest break happened in the same location as the last one — at the corner of 6th and 8th avenues, along Hubbard Road.

Area residents are already under a boil order.

The village clerk says a member from Illinois Rural is looking into the ongoing breakage problem.

This week, the village announced it’s raising water rates to help repair its 70-year-old water system.