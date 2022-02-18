An eight-year-old boy found a way to deal with the death of his father through music.

Delvon McClay of Moline, better known as “Yung Julio” to his fans, started rapping at the age of 5 as an outlet to deal with the pain of losing his dad suddenly in a tragic car accident in February 2018. His dad gave him the nickname, Julio; he uses it to honor his father.

When McClay lost his father, he grew angry– which resulted in fighting in school and his grades suffered. That was until he fell in love with rap music. He then stopped fighting and now gets A’s and B’s in school.

Delvon has performed at the Martin Luther King Center parade and hopes to do it again this year.

