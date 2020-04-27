1  of  2
Breaking News
Eighth positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Mercer county Victims identified in vehicle-train crash that left 1 dead
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Eighth positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Mercer county

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Aledo, Ill. — The Mercer County Health Department today announced the eighth resident from Mercer County to test positive for COVID-19.

The patient is a female between the ages of 40 and 60.

In a statement released by the Mercer County health Department Monday, they said, ” The Mercer County Health Department Communicable Disease Prevention Department is following all protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in managing this case.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss