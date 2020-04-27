Eighth positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Mercer county

Aledo, Ill. — The Mercer County Health Department today announced the eighth resident from Mercer County to test positive for COVID-19.

The patient is a female between the ages of 40 and 60.

In a statement released by the Mercer County health Department Monday, they said, ” The Mercer County Health Department Communicable Disease Prevention Department is following all protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in managing this case.”