Elderly and evicted: How you can still help 84-year-old veteran Norman Poppe keep warm

Monica Leahr, the niece of 84-year-old homeless veteran Norman Poppe, created a GoFundMe page Tuesday morning to further help with his expenses after he was evicted from his apartment this past weekend and forced to live out of his van with his dog, Charlie.

Last night on Local 4 News at 5, we aired the story of Norman Poppe, and the generosity shown since from the community has been outstanding. Countless people have called, emailed or messaged us on social media to offer him places to stay, places to store his materials, give him food and many other selfless gestures.

Thanks to a caring viewer who was willing—like so many others—to help Poppe out, we’re happy to report he will be staying in a hotel for the next couple of weeks. And yes, his dog Charlie will stay with him.

Poppe’s niece set up a GoFundMe page for anyone still looking to help. We advise to not fund any other GoFundMe pages for Poppe. IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union is also accepting donations in Norman Poppe’s name. Just stop by any of their locations.

The wave of support that was shown for this man is truly what the Quad Cities community is all about, and why we’re proud here at Local 4 to call it home.

Thank you.