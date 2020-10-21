Eldridge man arrested for charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, incest

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Dylan L. Stage, 25, of Eldridge, on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and incest.

On August 8, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and started an investigation.

The investigation lead to Stage being considered a suspect in the case. Evidence showed Stage was in possession and promoting child pornography and that he had sexual intercourse with a half blood adult female family member.

On October 21, Stage was arrested and charged with the following:

Seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (Class “D” felony)

Three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (Aggravated misdemeanor)

One count of incest (Class “D” felony)

Stage is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 bond.