Eldridge man arrested for charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, incest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Dylan L. Stage, 25, of Eldridge, Iowa.

Dylan L. Stage, 25, of Eldridge, Iowa.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Dylan L. Stage, 25, of Eldridge, on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and incest.

On August 8, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and started an investigation.

The investigation lead to Stage being considered a suspect in the case. Evidence showed Stage was in possession and promoting child pornography and that he had sexual intercourse with a half blood adult female family member.

On October 21, Stage was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (Class “D” felony)
  • Three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (Aggravated misdemeanor)
  • One count of incest (Class “D” felony)

Stage is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story